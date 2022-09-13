Chelsea owner Boehly thinks the Blues’ academy produced Salah and De Bruyne in hilarious gaffe

Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, has already rocked the boat at Stamford Bridge with the controversial sacking of Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel and will have taken in water with his latest comments, as reported on Twitter by @ESPNFC.

They’ll have hardly helped present an image of himself as a well-informed figure in the Premier League after strangely claiming that the Blues’ academy produced current Liverpool and Manchester City stars Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

Todd Boehly on Chelsea's academy… pic.twitter.com/vLFXHpsk8k — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 13, 2022

As many supporters will no doubt be aware, the former was brought into London after impressing at FC Basel whilst the latter made a name for himself at Belgian outfit Genk.

READ MORE: Chief sports writer hits out at tiny minority of fans who broke minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

It’s difficult to understand how the American has got it so wrong with the pair.

Given that the club managed to completely waste the two world-class talents, with both going on to moves elsewhere before returning to the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City (where they have since thrived), one might have thought the businessman would have researched his comments before blurting out the wholly inaccurate claims.

We’ve no doubt it will have Chelsea fans holding their heads in their hands as they try to come to terms still with the loss of popular coach Tuchel.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?