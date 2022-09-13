Chief sports writer hits out at tiny minority of fans who broke minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

Despite the expectations held by a number of rival fans, it has to be emphasised that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters attending Anfield for a Champions League meeting with Ajax fully observed the minute’s silence held in honour of the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II.

A few disrespectful shouts could be heard, however, as was picked out by the Daily Star’s chief sports writer, Jeremy Cross, on Twitter.

Not even a minute of silence can be achieved at Anfield. All you can do is pity those responsible. — Jeremy Cross (@CrossyDailyStar) September 13, 2022

It has to be likewise noted, of course, that the crowd was extremely quick to clamp down on a few rogue members of the fanbase, as was noted by the Times’ Henry Winter on the same platform.

A few shouts and boos quickly hushed by the #LIVAJA crowd during the short period of silence to mark the Queen’s death. Vast majority observed the silence impeccably. pic.twitter.com/KvhvRskPOP — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 13, 2022

The reality of the situation is that there will always be a few outliers in a fanbase and the actions of a very small minority simply shouldn’t be used as a bat to beat a fanbase that responded perfectly to Jurgen Klopp’s call for respect.

Much will no doubt be made of it regardless in the days to come, though it’s fair to say the Anfield crowd didn’t let the German tactician down when the time came.

