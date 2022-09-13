‘Brilliant’ LFC star ‘is training’ in injury boost confirmed by Klopp ahead of Ajax clash

Despite the addition of Andy Robertson to the injury room for Liverpool there was some positive injury-related news for the Reds shared during Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser.

The German confirmed that briefly sidelined star Fabio Carvalho – whom Jamie Carragher recently lauded as ‘brilliant’ during his Newcastle cameo – ‘is training’ ahead of Ajax’s visit today, as was relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Klopp on Robbo: He is out until at least the international break. Curtis is not available but Fabio Carvalho is training — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 12, 2022

Furthermore, the Portuguese star completed another training session yesterday, which will supply a massive boost to his chances of making the matchday squad for the Merseysiders’ second Champions League group stage game this term.

Able to file out in the midfield, it’s another useful option for Klopp at a time when midfielders are in such short supply.

With that in mind, of course, we believe a formation change to accommodate for a comparative surplus in forwards may be the ticket for now ahead of the international break.

The postponement of the trip to Stamford Bridge will at least give the coaching staff the time required to work out whether such a serious change is the best way to get the most out of the squad going forward or whether it’s simply a case of holding tight until injured men return.

