(Video) Klopp looks visibly relieved in post-Ajax celebrations after superb Matip winner

Jurgen Klopp cut a more than relieved figure after the full-time whistle was finally blown confirming a 2-1 victory for Liverpool in their second Champions League group stage clash.

The German was spotted punching the air in jubilation after Joel Matip’s late winner made up for a stunning defeat in Naples last week.

The result very much pulls the Merseysiders back into Group A as the side are now left with some time to further iron out some kinks in the absence of competitive action until 1st October.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

And…Breathe…😮‍💨 Joel Matip's late header secures a much-needed win for Liverpool ⚽️ FT Liverpool 2-1 Ajax #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrSJNqC6mE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022