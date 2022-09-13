Liverpool launched £86m bid for La Liga midfielder two days before summer window closed – Diario AS

Liverpool reportedly fired an £86 million bid Real Madrid’s way for Federico Valverde two days before the summer window closed.

This claim comes from Spanish outlet Diario AS (via LFC Transfer Room) with the Reds eventually only adding Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus in response to Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury.

Fans were treated to a very brief cameo from the Brazilian international in the 4-1 defeat to Napoli, which can hardly be a suitable indication of what Jurgen Klopp can expect to see from the midfielder for the rest of his stay.

We have to call into question the likelihood of us launching a mega-bid for the Uruguayan in the summer window just gone – particularly given the player’s clear importance to Carlo Ancelotti, starting in five out of the available seven fixtures Los Blancos have played this term.

At 24 years of age, of course, £86m for a midfielder of his calibre would seem to roughly fit the bill, though one might expect the La Liga outfit to demand a higher fee in recognition of his long-term contract (not set to expire until 2027).

