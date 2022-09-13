(Video) Liverpool star has Nunez giggling in training as potential new bromance on the horizon

‘Bromances’ at Liverpool Football Club have become a popular feature for fans with notable examples including Mo Salah and Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara, and many more.

Now it seems that a beautiful friendship could be blossoming between Darwin Nunez and loan signing Arthur Melo after the former was spotted giggling at something the Brazilian said out of earshot of the cameras recording the Reds’ pre-Ajax training session.

Hopefully, it’ll help the 26-year-old settle in that much quicker within his new surroundings whilst potentially also having positive ramifications for a potential relationship on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below (at 6:03), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: