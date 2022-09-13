Liverpool team news confirmed: Big injury boost & Thiago Alcantara starts as four changes made

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool head into their impending meeting with Ajax knowing full well that an improvement on the 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week is considered an absolute minimum requirement.

A delayed clash with Wolves has fortunately left the German tactician more time to iron out the many kinks ailing his side, though some will take more time to disappear entirely in light of the number of missing key men due to injuries.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss nonetheless promised the club would reinvent itself to handle the new reality facing it after an embarrassing showing in Italy.

Whether that statement was genuine or made purely in the heat of the moment will only be clear come 8pm, should it manifest in something as drastic as a formation change, or, less so, with a swapping around of personnel.

Liverpool have reacted to Andy Robertson’s injury by turning to reliable backup option Kostas Tsimikas whilst Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Joel Matip in the centre of the backline ahead of Alisson Becker in goal.

Jordan Henderson’s injury leaves Klopp fielding a midfield three comprised of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara, and there’s an injury boost for the department as Fabio Carvalho makes a return to the bench.

Up top, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah hold on to their spots but Bobby Firmino swaps out for Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Liverpool welcome Ajax to Anfield and will be hoping to post an improved performance in response to the horror show in Naples. Thoughts on the XI? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/XzKav9ELYp — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 13, 2022

