(Video) Joel Matip turns hero for Liverpool with unbelievable late winner to send Anfield into raptures

Liverpool fans will have been left extremely pleased with the goal detection system after it helped confirm Joel Matip’s stunning late winner at Anfield.

The Cameroonian leaped highest at the back post as his effort was spotted having crossed the line despite what was initially suspected to be a potential goalline clearance from the visitors.

As one can imagine, the home crowd were sent into raptures by the late effort as the defender helped secure a huge victory for the Merseysiders at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

