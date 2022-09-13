(Video) Catch all of Cannonier’s hat-trick goals v Ajax in UEFA Youth League as Kenny Dalglish watches on

Oakley Cannonier was the man with the golden touch in Liverpool U19s 4-0 rout of their Ajax counterparts in the UEFA Youth League.

The 18-year-old hitman scored a hat-trick across the two halves, registering an array of clinical finishes within the box as the young Reds ran rampant in Kirkby in front of an attending Kenny Dalglish.

It marks an impressive outing from the teenager in what will hopefully be a campaign as productive as his last in which the forward registered 41 goals in all competitions.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of UEFA:

