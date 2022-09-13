Fabrizio Romano opens up on how close LFC came to witnessing nightmare Bellingham scenario

Liverpool are expected to face heavy competition for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer, it goes without saying.

Manchester United are said to be keen on the Englishman (who isn’t?) along with Jurgen Klopp’s men and fortunately never came close to bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford before his eventual switch to Borussia Dortmund, Fabrizio Romano reports.

“Honestly, it was never close between Man United and Bellingham in the past,” the Italian told Caught Offside. “They were interested alongside many other clubs including Premier League sides and Juventus, but he only wanted Borussia Dortmund as the perfect step for his future – in my opinion, a very smart call.”

It’s fair to say the move has worked out wonderfully for his development, handing the former Birmingham City prospect a tonne of experience at a top side domestically and abroad.

With Erik ten Hag now taking the reins, one can only begin to imagine how beneficial a talent like Bellingham would be in helping restore the Red Devils to their former glories.

It’s a nightmare scenario that doesn’t really bear thinking about for Liverpool fans and one that thankfully never came to fruition.

Hopefully, come the next summer window, we can do one over our arch rivals and Real Madrid by snapping up the 19-year-old talent who would undoubtedly instantly improve our midfield department.

