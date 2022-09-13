(Video) Liverpool score first via emphatic Salah finish as Egyptian found completely unmarked in Ajax box

Liverpool fans were handed the start – and response after the 4-1 defeat against Napoli – they were craving for as Mo Salah finished his chance emphatically to hand home outfit the lead at Anfield.

The Egyptian King made a well-timed run into the box, finding himself enjoying miles of space following Diogo Jota’s short ball before tucking his goal into the bottom-right corner.

It’s a perfect boost for the former Roma man after questions were raised around his form in front of goal of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:

