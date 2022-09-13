(Video) LFC denied stonewall foul after clear two-handed shove on Salah

Liverpool fans will have been left scratching their heads at the official’s failure to penalise a clear foul on Mo Salah from Calvin Bassey.

The Ajax man was caught shoving the Egyptian to the turf, just outside the penalty box, with both hands as the former threatened to cause havoc.

Whilst it’s a minor injustice, it still beggars belief how the referee could have thought the challenge in question was within the laws of the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @caulkerloaner):