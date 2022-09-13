Liverpool told potential £43.2m January transfer would help get the best out of Arthur Melo – Fichajes

A move for Ibrahim Sangare from Liverpool would be considered potentially beneficial in terms of getting the best out of loan signing Arthur Melo.

This comes courtesy of Fichajes (via Football365) with the outlet claiming it may take roughly £43.2m to prise the Ivorian away from the Eredivisie in January.

Empire of the Kop understands PSV would be prepared to accept a bid of £32.3m next summer, should the Reds maintain their interest in the midfielder beyond the winter window.

At such a cheap price next year, we’d be mightily surprised if no top European outfit out there bites at the latter figure.

Even so, roughly £10m more for the 24-year-old in January should be considered far from prohibitive if we are seriously interested in bringing the player to Anfield – that is, of course, if one is to put much in the way of stock in the rumour shared by Fichajes (a not entirely reliable publication).

It’s one to take with a pinch of salt for now until a further update arises, though we’d be foolish to not consider the opportunity should Sangare remain affordable midway through the campaign.

Add on top the potential benefit of a relationship with Arthur in the middle of the park – in light of our current struggles in that department – and it would seem something close to approaching a no-brainer if the recruitment team perceive the former to be a top target.

