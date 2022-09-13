‘The danger’ – Romano warns where on the pitch Ajax could hurt LFC with help of rising star

Liverpool will need to keep an eye out on rising star Kenneth Taylor of Ajax ahead of the two outfits’ upcoming meeting at Anfield this evening, Fabrizio Romano has warned.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to make up for a horrid 4-1 defeat in Naples last week – an outing Jurgen Klopp admitted was the worst he’d witnessed across his entire tenure at L4.

Speaking to Caught Offside, the Italian journalist noted: “The danger for Liverpool is in the quality and speed of the midfield where Kenneth Taylor is the new star. But the Reds must and can react.”

The Dutchman has made a solid start to the 2022/23 season, registering four goal contributions from the Eredivisie side’s opening eight games this term.

Having won all their top-flight games thus far – plus securing an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League – one could say that Alfred Schreuder’s men are approaching their next fixture in a somewhat opposite position to ourselves.

We do have the postponement of the meeting with Wolves in our favour, which will have granted Klopp and his coaching staff ample time to point out deficiencies in the squad and what we can realistically improve before welcoming Ajax to Anfield.

The home crowd will want a clear reaction after the ‘horror show’, as the German put it, of Naples.

