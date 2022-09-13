(Video) Thiago’s cheeky dummy completely throws Ajax opponent; shows how much Liverpool have missed him

It should come as no surprise that the quality of Liverpool’s performance against Ajax, at the time of writing, was a significant improvement on the 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week.

The classy Spaniard helped set up a chance for his teammates with a delightful dummy to completely confuse one opponent and afford Kostas Tsimikas the space to send a lofted ball into the box.

We can only keep our fingers crossed that the former Bayern Munich man can maintain fitness and availability throughout the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @caulkerloaner):