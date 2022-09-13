(Video) Fans will love what Thiago gestured at Anfield crowd at 90+4 minutes right after substitution

Thiago Alcantara’s work may have been done on the pitch after a late substitution to help Liverpool secure their first Champions League win of the 2022/23 campaign but that didn’t stop the Spaniard from being an influence off it.

The former Bayern Munich man was spotted by one fan, @__trentxlfc__ geeing up the home support as he returned to the Reds’ bench following Stefan Bajcetic’s entry into the tie.

The Merseysiders fortunately held on to secure a significant victory at home ahead of a prolonged period away from competitive football prior to the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @__trentxlfc__ on Twitter: