Van Dijk snaps back at critical ‘ex-footballers’ with clear dig in post-Ajax chat

Virgil van Dijk made clear he was far from happy with the comments coming from outside the club in light of the club’s struggles for form this term.

The Dutchman made a clear reference to input from pundits, singling out ‘ex-footballers’ who have recently shared their views on Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, as was reported by the Liverpool Echo (@LivEchoLFC) on Twitter.

Van Dijk: "It's funny sometimes because there are a lot of ex-footballers who know what we are going through and they say a lot of things to try and get us down." #LFC https://t.co/4XnueQPgSq — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 13, 2022

In fairness, after the horror show of a performance that took place in Naples last week, it was an outing that was fair game as far as we’re concerned, though this was a significant improvement from the players as we secured our first Champions League win of 2022/23.

It has to be emphasised that there is still plenty of work left to do for Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of the return to competitive action on 1st October (following the postponement of our meeting with Chelsea, which had been due to take place on Sunday).

The middle of the park suffered a notable glitch following a switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Ajax coming close to a winner themselves via a close header from ex-Manchester United man Daley Blind.

Still, on the balance of play, we can arguably count ourselves deserved winners at Anfield with the win hopefully a platform for general improvement going forward into the remainder of the season.

