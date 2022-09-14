Fabrizio Romano provides update on ‘Liverpool links’ with £86 million La Liga midfielder

Liverpool were linked with countless midfielders in the closing days of the transfer window and links to one of the rumoured players, have been discussed by Fabrizio Romano.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “I’ve no updates on Valverde, despite Liverpool links. I’m told they wanted an opportunity and not a top player at the end of the market as they will focus on new midfielder in 2023.

“Real Madrid never wanted to discuss Valverde’s exit as they already lost Casemiro.”

It seems as though we were willing to bid up to £86 million for Federico Valverde but the deal couldn’t be completed in the final days of the transfer window.

There was obviously a conscious decision to settle for Arthur Melo and seemingly go big next summer but we will have to wait and see what happens with any potential deals in the future.

For now, we have signed a player on loan and have 10 players who can play in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp in this campaign and that should be more than enough.

Decisions will have to be made on the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in due course but it seems as though we are happy to hit the market next year.

Whether that will be Jude Bellingham, another player or several – the interest in the 24-year-old Uruguayan could be reignited next year too.

