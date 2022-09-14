Klopp could axe 26-year-old star in January after deciding he’s not a fan of the player any more – Tuttomercatoweb

Liverpool could be set to potentially axe Arthur Melo from the team and allow him to return early to Juventus this January if they find a suitable addition to the squad in the same window.

This comes courtesy of Tuttomercatoweb with the Italian outfit claiming that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe the Brazilian to be the best fit for what he’s looking for from a midfielder.

The Merseysiders have been linked most recently with a move for Joao Gomes of Flamengo with the 21-year-old’s strength in ‘offensive and defensive ball disputes’ sure to appeal for a department that has lacked balance this term.

Bearing in mind we’ve only seen a solitary cameo from the former Blaugrana star in the 4-1 defeat against Napoli, it would seem a little harsh for the manager to have already made a damning assessment of our loan signing.

Klopp can be absolutely ruthless when the occasion calls for it, having previously seen out popular centre-half Mamadou Sakho for testing his patience one time too many and replacing Loris Karius with Alisson Becker, to name a couple of examples.

Nonetheless, we’ll advise fans to take this latest claim with a pinch of salt until we’ve seen Arthur enjoy at least a handful of performances in the famous red shirt.

