Liverpool fans confused as ’40-50′ Ajax fans were spotted celebrating in the Liverpool end after their equalising goal

Ajax fans travelled to Liverpool and represented their club very well, with their corner of the Anfield Road End belting out songs all night long.

However, there was plenty of confusion from within the stadium once Mohammed Kudus scored the equalising goal on the night.

There was a sizable group of Dutch supporters in the middle of the lower tier of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and here’s how some supporters present recalled the event:

Loads of Ajax fans in the King Kenny? — Miké☘️ (@Mikes_DC) September 13, 2022

Thought it Ajax away for a minute sitting in the middle of the Lower Kenny 🤦‍♂️ — Jimmy – LFC (@James_LFC6) September 13, 2022

About 40-50 Ajax fans in Lower Kenny there and stewards more bothered about a few lads standing up when we’re on the attack and a young lad with his little toe in the aisle. The time that steward spent stood in front of me, should’ve been a restricted view ticket. Pathetic. — Nick | LFC | Colts (@KopiteNick) September 13, 2022

Writing as a supporter who was present on the evening, the number of fans celebrating was (understandably) met with animosity from the nearby home supporters.

This led to a huge increase in steward and police presence in the area around them, because the supporters from Amsterdam were far from reserved in their celebrations.

Whether the tickets were hospitality ones that were on offer through UEFA partners, tickets that were sold by our fans to theirs or rightfully purchased by the fans from their own club – it seems like it was destined for trouble by sitting them amongst our supporters.

With no segregation or police presence (before the goal and in the second half), one can only imagine the scenes that would have followed a late winner for the away team, rather than ourselves.

It seemed to all end in relatively good spirits but it was not through any good work of anyone in charge within the stadium, there are plenty of other teams and games were these scenes could have got a lot nastier.

