Exclusive: Brazilian journalist who broke Liverpool’s Gomes interest gives lowdown on midfielder keeping Vidal out of first-XI

Liverpool are said to be keeping a very close eye on Flamengo’s highly-rated midfield star Joao Gomes ahead of the winter window.

Such to an extent that it has possibly influenced Tuttomercatoweb’s report claiming that the Reds could send Arthur Melo packing back to Turin only four months into his Anfield career.

We’d like to think it’s far too early for Jurgen Klopp to have made a definitive call on what the former Barcelona star can contribute to the team.

Nonetheless, it’s worth paying close attention to the recruitment team’s efforts this winter it seems, as Empire of the Kop got the lowdown on the 26-year-old’s compatriot from Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto.

1. The midfielder comes highly-rated from Flamengo, can you tell us a bit about him? Where he excels for Flamengo, what are his weaknesses, strengths, playing style and how much potential he has in the sport?

He is a midfielder with a lot of potential, at home he played in a three-man midfield, very strong physically, enviable physical vigor, a lot of race and he has an interesting technique! Great game reading and very good one on one!

2. Are Liverpool at the head of the queue for his signature? Or will it potentially be a close race for his signing?

Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Manchester United. have already shown interest at some point, but Madrid and Liverpool are the biggest enthusiasts in the athlete!

READ MORE: Van Dijk believes he’s seen something very exciting during Ajax performance that will delight Liverpool fans

3. You mentioned earlier about the Reds building a proposal for the 21-year-old as early as the winter window…

Liverpool thinks about making the proposal for the athlete who is a starter leaving the galactic Arturo Vidal on the bench after the end of the national season!

4. The player reportedly mentioned he’d like to play for Liverpool one day… does that remain true?

Yes, Joao is very fanatical about Flamengo, he is a fan of attending the stands, he has been at the club’s base for years, but he never hid that he dreams of playing in the Premier League and the Champions League, and Liverpool is a team he has a great sympathy for! He has already said this a few times!

5. Would Flamengo be open to allowing Gomes to leave as early as January?

It wouldn’t be easy, Joao is highly valued, as I said on another occasion, Vidal came and he remained a starter, it wouldn’t be cheap, Flamengo is a well-organized club, financially structured, but I think the athlete’s will, joining a good proposal, the club negotiates, yes!

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?