Liverpool lining up January move for Brazilian sensation to bolster the midfield – Julio Miguel Neto

Liverpool are said to be preparing a ‘proposal’ for Flamengo’s young holding midfielder Joao Gomes for the winter window.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from journalist Julio Miguel Neto amid the club’s ongoing struggle with injuries in the middle of the park.

O #LIVERPOOL PREPARA PROPOSTA PARA O VOLANTE #JOAOGOMES DO #FLAMENGO JÁ NESTA PRÓXIMA JANELA DE FIM/INÍCIO 22/23! O TÉCNICO DOS “REDS” #JURGENKLOPP, VEM OBSERVANDO HÁ ALGUM TEMPO O DESEMPENHO DO RUBRO-NEGRO!#MANCHESTERUNITED, #ATLETICODEMADRID CHEGARAM A SONDAR O ATLETA! pic.twitter.com/CoLtQal9ao — JULIO MIGUEL NETO (@JulioMiguelNeto) September 13, 2022

The 21-year-old has previously admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, telling ESPN Brasil: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”

READ MORE: Melissa Reddy: Two Liverpool defenders ‘superb’ as 31-year-old demonstrates ‘importance’ to system once again

If the interest from our side is genuine, we’ve already got a significant advantage over any other potential suitors should we look to bring the Brazilian to Anfield in January.

Whilst it would appear that we’re turning a corner as far as our midfield injury list is concerned, it’s clear that the situation could deteriorate at any point in the season – a distinct likelihood now that the fixture schedule will be increasingly cramped after the World Cup following a couple of postponements.

As for what the midfielder could offer Liverpool from January onwards, here’s what his manager, Paulo Sousa, told Globo: “He is a player that has a unique characteristic in our squad in the offensive and defensive ball disputes. He is very strong physically.”

With Harvey Elliott now being criticised in regard to a lack of balance in his style of play, someone who can juggle both the offensive and defensive demands of a midfield role could prove a more than valuable addition in the middle of the season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?