Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘Liverpool will try’ to sign ‘amazing’ midfielder next summer

Fabrizio Romano has backed Liverpool to get right in the thick of the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer.

The Merseysiders are said to have prioritised the English midfielder as a top target next year, though will face heavy competition in the form of the two Manchester clubs domestically.

“Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan, but they need a new top midfielder next summer and Bellingham can be the player, so Liverpool will try for sure,” the Italian journalist spoke on his YouTube channel (via Live 4 Liverpool).

“In England, all the top clubs, not just Liverpool, are following Bellingham.

“Man City, for sure, but also Man United have been following Bellingham for a long time, so many clubs will be in the race.”

A fee in the region of, or potentially exceeding, £100m is considered a likely asking price Borussia Dortmund will set for their star talent.

Having previously made clear his admiration for the ‘amazing’ teenager (as reported by the Evening Standard), one would think Erling Haaland will be egging on his current outfit to fight us for his former teammate in the Bundesliga.

Whilst we shouldn’t necessarily fear our ability to stump up a suitable fee to first open a conversation with Bellingham – as our reported prior attempts for midfielders in the summer window should evidence – though wage demands could yet be a barrier.

We’ll have to hope the prospect of filing out under Jurgen Klopp and playing for the former club of one of his personal heroes in Steven Gerrard will slide the scales in our favor.

