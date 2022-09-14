Thierry Henry on the ‘important’ Liverpool player that people don’t ‘talk a lot’ about

Liverpool have a star-studded team, so it’s possible that some players can go somewhat under the radar and Thierry Henry has labelled one man that he thinks doesn’t get the credit he deserves at Anfield.

Speaking on CBS Sport (via the Liverpool Echo): “I am happy for Matip. This is a guy where people will not talk a lot when mentioning Liverpool.

“You are going to mention Van Dijk, Salah, Mane back in the days or Firmino.

“But Joel always comes and does the job. He often scores important goals actually. Headers.

“Unlucky in some situations, but when he scores, they are good and important.”

It’s easy to highlight the role of Joel Matip after he scores a late winner, at the Kop end and on a Champions League night but there’s no doubting his importance to our side.

Taking into account that our No.32 arrived at the club on a free transfer, he has more than proven to be a fantastic signing for the Reds.

Spending six years on Merseyside, the former Schalke man has had issues with injuries but has otherwise been a consistent performer for Jurgen Klopp.

There are few in world football who can carry the ball out of defence like the former Cameroon international, with his dribbling skills unlocking countless defences.

It’s also his performances alongside Virgil van Dijk that makes them the most consistent central defensive duo, we’ve had in recent years.

Add on top of all of this that he’s also such a loveable character, few could argue with the comments of the Arsenal legend – other than perhaps stating that he’s scored a lot of important goals.

