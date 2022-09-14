(Video) YouTube star Thogden predicts Klopp will leave LFC seconds before Matip’s Ajax winner: ‘End of Liverpool Football Club’

One Twitter user, Jamie, caught a somewhat baffling prediction from YouTube sensation Thogden in a live watchalong as Liverpool searched for a late winner against Ajax.

Predicting that a 1-1 draw would be the beginning of the end for the Reds with Jurgen Klopp to leave the outfit afterwards, many a fan will no doubt have been chuckling away as the reality of Joel Matip’s winner dawned on the social media personality.

The Brit could be seen looking on in a state of despair as he watched back the Cameroonian’s headed effort in the Champions League group stage clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Thogden’s YouTube channel (via @Arthur_SZN2022):

😂 thogden’s reaction to Liverpool 2-1 Ajax is gold pic.twitter.com/6Z1ej0o7XS — Jamie (@Arthur_SZN2022) September 14, 2022