Van Dijk says he feels ‘very hurt’ by Liverpool concern but it’s ‘a good thing’

Virgil van Dijk has taken up responsibility for Liverpool’s lack of defensive prowess this term, though notes it can only be ‘a good thing’.

The Merseysiders have already conceded 11 goals across all competitions (not including the Community Shield) – a decline on stats at a similar stage last season where Jurgen Klopp’s men had conceded nine after the same amount of games played.

“The only way to do it is to play the games, learn from the mistakes, don’t listen to the outside world too much, speak to the people close to you,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I’ve said it many times, we are all human beings and we all want to do as well as we can and the same goes for me. I know for a fact I can do much better, but we all can do better.

“I feel very hurt if we concede goals and don’t keep clean sheets and I feel that responsibility, but that’s a good thing.

“I want to turn this season around not for myself, but for all of us associated with the club.”

More worrying for fans and pundits has been the general drop-off in performances across the park with the midfielder, in a particular, taking the brunt of criticism.

It’s good to see the colossal centre-half taking personal responsibility for our struggles since the start of the season seeing as how his own level has dipped significantly compared to seasons prior.

As many a Liverpool fan wil be more than aware already, it’s not as simple as claiming the No.4 has become a suddenly worse player compared to last year – as is made clear by the fact that several of his teammates’ form have likewise nosedived off a cliff.

An unexpected break ahead of the internationals could prove to be the world of difference in that regard, providing some time for rest if the squad is suffering from a post-quadruple hunt hangover and allowing Klopp and his coaching staff time to iron out the many kinks afflicting the team of late.

