Van Dijk believes he’s seen something very exciting during Ajax performance that will delight Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk believes he’s already seen signs of Liverpool returning to their stunning best from the 2-1 win over Ajax.

The Merseysiders got off to a strong start at Anfield taking first blood against the visitors via a superb team move culminating with Diogo Jota setting up Mo Salah for the opener.

“We showed glimpses [against Ajax] of what we normally are. We are good if we perform as a team,” the former Southampton man told BBC Sport.

Alfred Schreuder’s men came close to snatching a point from their visit to L4 but were thwarted by a late effort from Joel Matip in the 89th minute.

A 9-0 win over Bournemouth followed by another superb three points gained against Newcastle courtesy of Fabio Carvalho’s heroics gave fans the impression a corner had been turned.

A draw in the Merseyside derby and a 4-1 humbling suffered in Naples quickly evaporated such thoughts, though a big improvement against the Dutch champions hopefully signals a genuine new dawn for the FA Cup holders ahead of the international break.

There’ll at least be a good chunk of time with the Chelsea clash postponed to work on the base we’ve built yesterday.

