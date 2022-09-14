(Video) Alisson’s distribution was on point against Ajax with some brilliant passes

Alisson Becker had his passing boots on at Anfield and there were several examples during the game where we secured our opening Champions League victory.

It was the ‘keeper’s ball that found Luis Diaz, who helped provide Mo Salah the chance to score the opener – thanks to Diogo Jota.

Another long ball but this time from the Brazilian’s hands, came when he found our No.20 on the left wing and it was another show if his passing prowess.

Mo Salah was also soon on the receiving end of a fine pass from our No.1 and he was in fine form against Ajax.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s passing via @segrezNob on Twitter:

