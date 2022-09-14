(Video) Anfield produces a rapturous reception for Luis Diaz as he’s substituted off for James Milner

Luis Diaz was once again in fine form for Liverpool and his performance against Ajax was met with a huge ovation, following the decision for him to be substituted against Ajax.

Our No.23 didn’t manage to find himself on the scoresheet but his tenacious performance was something that we have simply come to expect of him now.

As Joel Matip had already provided what proved to be the winning goal, Jurgen Klopp could afford to remove the Colombian and replace him with James Milner.

The reaction for both men shows how appreciated they are at Anfield.

You can watch the video of Diaz being replaced by Milner via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

Great reception for Luis Diaz, as he was brought off last night 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3PKMz6e37g — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 14, 2022

