(Video) “He can call me!” – Jurgen Klopp scoffs at the idea of an all-star game as suggested by Todd Boehly

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has suggested that football should ‘take a lesson from American sports’ and introduce an all-star game in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp was less than enthusiastic with the idea.

Speaking after the victory over Ajax, the boss was asked for his opinion on the American’s suggestion and he said: “Great. When he finds a date for that he can call me.

“He forgets that in the big sports in America, these sports have four-month breaks so they’re quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It’s completely different in football.

“What do I say? Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play a football team?

“I’m surprised by the question so please don’t judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point and find a proper date. I’m not sure people want to see that.

“Imagine that, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle players all on one team that’s not the national team, just a north team. Interesting game.

“All the London guys together. Arsenal, Tottenham. Great. Did he really say it? Interesting.”

There’s no doubt it would be an interesting watch but the football calendar is so stacked already, that any suggestion of adding to the fixture list will surely be blocked by most managers.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

"When he finds a date for that he can call me" Jurgen Klopp reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/ApOmTiBJtp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 14, 2022

