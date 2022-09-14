(Video) Kostas Tsimikas runs into Joel Matip’s arms as Anfield erupts for late winner

The scenes inside Anfield are always memorable on a European night but when Liverpool score a late winner, it’s even more special and that was shown thanks to a Joel Matip header.

Ajax thought they’d done enough to earn a hard fought draw but a corner taken by Kostas Tsimikas, found the head of our No.32 and that was enough for us to win the game.

The goal scorer ran into the Kop, with most of his teammates joining him but the Greek Scouser was a little late to the party.

As the left-back appeared on the scene, he ran right into the arms of his defensive partner and their reaction with each other was special to witness.

You can watch the interaction between Matip and Tsimikas (from 5:40) via BT Sport on YouTube:

