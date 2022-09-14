(Video) Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott share a hug and dance following Liverpool’s late winner

Liverpool managed to get themselves a late victory, thanks to a goal from Joel Matip and his finish was enough to secure our first European victory of the campaign.

Following the full-time whistle, as all the players from both teams shook hands, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz took the time to really celebrate the victory together.

READ MORE: (Video) Anfield produces a rapturous reception for Luis Diaz as he’s substituted off for James Milner

The pair were recorded sharing a hug and a dance after the match and it looks as though they have a great bond off the pitch.

It’s great to watch them getting on so well and long may their relationship continue.

You can watch the video of Diaz and Elliott via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott had time for a hug and dance after last night's victory 🕺 #LFC pic.twitter.com/IeXhNRUuRj — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 14, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?