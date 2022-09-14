(Video) Mo Salah shows phenomenal turn of pace to track back against Ajax

Mo Salah got himself on the scoresheet once again against Ajax but it was his efforts getting back to defend, that also caught the eye.

Ajax found themselves on the break from a corner and the Egyptian King had six players in front of him, when Steven Bergwijn began his attack for the Dutch side.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp on the death of Queen Elizabeth as the club are due to hold a minute’s silence

By the time that the former Tottenham man had met the edge of our box though, our No.11 had displayed some of his famed electric pace and managed to get in front of Mohammed Kudus – distracting him enough for the ball to be turned away.

It’s an example that is very similar to that shown against Everton and illustrates just how hard the 30-year-old works for his teammates.

You can watch Salah tracking back against Ajax (from 3:10) via BT Sport on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?