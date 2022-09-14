(Video) “Oh my God!” – Joel Matip in shock as he’s told a goal scoring statistic after his Anfield winner

Joel Matip was the surprise goal scoring hero at Anfield on a night where he scored for the 10th time for Liverpool but there was another statistic that caught his attention.

Our No.32 joined Virgil van Dijk for a post match interview with Des Kelly from BT Sport and he was asked: “Tell us when your last Champions League goal was, do you remember?”.

The former Schalke man replied with: “No, not really to be honest”.

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas runs into Joel Matip’s arms as Anfield erupts for late winner

To which he was informed: “Nine years ago”.

The exhale from our No.4 was matched by his centre-back partner stating: “That is a long time ago – oh my god!”.

Yet another example as to why we love our 31-year-old marauding defender.

You can watch the interview with Matip (from 0:23) via BT Sport on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?