(Video) Thiago Alcantara has Liverpool fans in awe with an impervious Ajax display

Thiago Alcantara has been the subject of plenty of discussion amongst Liverpool fans, as his absence from the squad for the early part of the campaign has been telling.

However, his performance against Ajax was enough to let all of our supporters know that he was back and at his very best.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott share a hug and dance following Liverpool’s late winner

High pressure, big tackles, classy passing and an all-round dominant performance, which ended in him acting as cheerleader for a buoyant Anfield crowd.

What a performance from our No.6 and we will all pray that he remains fit, for as long as possible.

You can view the highlights of Thiago’s performance via @compsssssss on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?