(Video) Thiago leads wild celebrations in the Kop after Joel Matip’s late winner against Ajax

Liverpool supporters and players were understandably delighted to see Joel Matip score a late winning goal against Ajax, with Thiago Alcantara leading celebrations in front of the Kop.

Cameras from behind the goal captured the moment that our No.32 jumped into the crowd and was quickly joined by his teammates.

Our No.6 was stood on the advertisement hoardings and fist pumping to the onrushing supporters, before one grabbed and celebrated with Virgil van Dijk.

It was a real show of the connection between the fans and players, as well as how much this moment meant to everyone.

You can watch the video of the celebrations courtesy of BT Sport (via @johnwhenry9 on Twitter):

Big Joel 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8w8u8uTprO — John W Henry (@johnwhenry9) September 13, 2022

