(Video) Thiago sends Ajax’s defence to the shops with his audacious dummy

Liverpool have had midfield issues aplenty this season however, the return of Thiago Alcantara has helped ease the worries of many of our supporters.

His performance as a whole against Ajax was sublime but one moment in the first-half of the match was special.

Mo Salah rolled the ball into the middle of the park and our No.6, spotting an onrushing defender, stepped over the ball and performed a beautiful dummy.

The Spanish midfielder has been dearly missed by our supporters and this performance is yet another reason why we need him fit and healthy.

You can watch the video of Thiago’s dummy courtesy of BT Sport (via @caulkerloaner on Twitter):

