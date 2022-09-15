19-year-old Liverpool midfielder is ‘very much in the thoughts’ of Southgate, ahead of England squad announcement – report

Despite Liverpool fans and the England national team not always having the best relationship, it’s always good to see a player achieve their dreams of representing their national side.

In Harvey Elliott, we have a player that has been handed plenty of minutes at the very highest level this season and that has clearly caught the attention of Gareth Southgate.

As reported by Sky Sports: ‘Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are both very much in the thoughts of the England manager, though it’s touch and go whether either will be included at this stage’.

It would be great for the 19-year-old to be included in the squads for the upcoming friendlies against Italy and Germany this month, with him expected to at least make the under-21 squad, during the same period.

With the World Cup looming this winter too, the former Fulham youngster has left it late to make a push for the Qatar squad but that is certainly a possibility – if he performs well for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has a lot of confidence in the midfielder and has used him a lot this season already, although there’s no doubt that this has also been because of the injury issues that are present in the squad.

Although watching the national team isn’t exactly a pastime that a lot of our fans enjoy, few would stand in the way of our No.19 if he wanted to go and represent his nation.

Whether that’s for a first senior call-up, or his dream prospect of being involved on the biggest stage in world football – best of luck to the boyhood Red.

