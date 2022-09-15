(Video) Luis Diaz makes Anfield crowd rise to their feet with stunning skill against Ajax

Despite Liverpool’s uncertain start to the campaign, Luis Diaz has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most consistent performers and he threw in yet another impressive display against Ajax on Tuesday.

Every time the Colombian receives the balls you feel the excitement amongst the crowd and with him adding goals to his game far more regularly this season, he’s quickly becoming one of the Anfield outfit’s most important players.

Many questioned whether the Merseysiders would struggle following the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, but the former FC Porto winger has hit the ground running this term to calm those concerns.

Although Diaz didn’t register a goal or assist against the Dutch outfit at Anfield, the 25-year-old quite literally had the crowd on their feet with one piece of skill during the second half.

As Klopp’s side searched for the winner (which eventually came through Joel Matip’s header right at the death), our No. 23 looked the most likely to make something happen.

He done well to keep the ball in play on the left wing before knocking the ball past the Ajax full back like he wasn’t there.

Those in attendance at L4 literally rose from their seats in excitement at what our talented winger was going to do next.

He has four goals in eight appearances so far this season and we can’t wait to see him continue performing superbly.

Watch the clip of Diaz below via @el_mansfield on Twitter:

This is Luis Díaz at his dogged best, but it’s the aesthetics of the crowd collectively rising to its feet that does it for me 🥵 pic.twitter.com/xClhIifosA — El Mans (@el_mansfield) September 14, 2022

