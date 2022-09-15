Ex-Manchester United man suggests Jude Bellingham should head to Old Trafford rather than Anfield next summer

Former Manchester United man Luke Chadwick has claimed that he’s unsure whether Jude Bellingham would prefer to join Liverpool over the Red Devils next summer.

The 19-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from a number of clubs around Europe with Jurgen Klopp’s side expected to lead the race for the England international’s signature at the end of the season.

The Anfield outfit have had a far from convincing start to the campaign, despite beating Ajax 2-1 on Tuesday, and Chadwick has now claimed that if United were to show some interest in the England international, then he may opt for a move to Old Trafford rather than Merseyside.

“If you asked me that earlier this summer I’d have said Liverpool, but they’ve maybe slipped away a bit this season,” Chadwick told Caught Offside. “They were in a great position after winning the two cup finals, finishing second in the league, but now I’m not so sure.”

“If Ten Hag can improve things this season and get the club back in the Champions League places again then I think United would be a great opportunity for Bellingham.

“And obviously it would be a great opportunity for United as well, but it’s not going to be easy with the amount of suitors he’s going to have.

“From a United point of view, I’d love him to join. He’s got the attributes to be one of the world’s best for years to come. I’d like him to see him in a United shirt.”

Bellingham netted at the Etihad on Wednesday as his Borussia Dortmund side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Erik Ten Hag had a difficult start to life at United after losing his opening two Premier League games, but the Dutchman has now got his side playing some good football and find themselves fifth in the table.

It’s of course early days but although Liverpool’s start to the season hasn’t been ideal, that doesn’t instantly mean that United would be a better team for Bellingham to join.

In Jurgen Klopp we have one of the best man-managers in world football and he could help the Birmingham City Academy graduate take his game to the next level.

He’s been compared to Steven Gerrard by former United midfield Owen Hargreaves recently and it’s very clear as to why he’s drawing such comparisons. At such a tender age, the England international already has the ability to control games on the biggest of stages and Liverpool supporters are crying out for a new midfielder.

Naby Keita’s future is far from clear at the club while Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are now all the wrong side of 30.

Bellingham ticks most boxes of the Reds’ transfer criteria and it will be interesting to see what happens to the Dortmund favourite at the end of the season.

We certainly know where we’d like to see the 19-year-old head in the summer.

