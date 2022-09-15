Glen Johnson discusses Liverpool’s top four hopes and warns Reds of potential ‘issue’

Before a ball was kicked this campaign, much of the debate surrounding Liverpool was whether the Reds would pip Manchester City to the title this season after losing out narrowly on the final day last term.

However, with Jurgen Klopp’s side experiencing a far from convincing start to the season, some are now suggesting that they face a challenge to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The Anfield outfit have won just two of their opening six league games and ex-Red Glen Johnson has now weighed in on whether he believes his former side will finish in a top four spot.

“No, I don’t think so,” Johnson told BettingOdds.com (via the Liverpool Echo). “To be honest, I’d expect them to get top four quite comfortably. Obviously, the games come thick and fast and you need to find some form.

“There’s always been some surprises, like Arsenal for example. I don’t think anyone would have predicted how well they’ve been playing.

“You have to be careful because the games come quick and fast, and if they don’t start picking up the points and get the momentum going soon, then it could be an issue.”

Liverpool may not have had the start that most would’ve expected, but it’s still early days and there’s certainly no need to panic.

After taking nine points from a possible 18, we’re sat seventh in the table, six points behind league leaders Arsenal and four points behind fourth placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Klopp’s side performed much better against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday and with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota now back fit, the hope is that the Reds can put together a decent run once domestic football returns following the impending international break.

Arsenal, City and Spurs have all started the campaign strongly and Manchester United have been finding results in recent weeks.

But we’re confident that when Klopp has a fully fit squad and the lads find their rhythm then there will be no doubt that we’ll finish in the top four at the end of the season.

With our trip to Chelsea this weekend already postponed, we’re next in action when we face manager-less Brighton at Anfield on October 1.

