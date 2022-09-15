(Video) Watch Liverpool youngster pull off wonder save during UEFA Youth League clash with Ajax

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has been involved with Jurgen Klopp’s first team for the majority of the campaign and was named amongst the substitutes for the visit of Ajax on Tuesday night.

Earlier that day, he had appeared for the club’s U19s against the Dutch outfit’s youngsters in the UEFA Youth League.

The 19-year-old shot stopper was joined by the likes of Isaac Mabaya, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark in Barry Lewtas’ starting XI as the young Reds ran out as 4-0 winners at the AXA Training Centre.

Davies, who has been on the bench for six of Liverpool’s eight competitive outings so far this season, was in superb form against the Amsterdam outfit on Tuesday afternoon and one save from the clash highlights what a quality ‘keeper he is.

A curling effort from the visitors looked to be heading into the top corner before the youngster pulled off a stunning save and tipped it onto the cross bar.

He’s learning from one of the best in Alisson Becker everyday and we may very well see him earn a loan move in the near future to get himself some first team minutes.

Caomhin Kelleher, who’s sidelined through injury at the moment, is our current number two and he’s been quality every time he’s been called upon by Klopp.

