Coaches from Liverpool and Newcastle banned and fined for touchline incident following Fabio Carvalho’s injury time winner

Coaches from Liverpool and Newcastle United have been banned after the touchline altercation that followed Fabio Carvalho’s goal during the fixture between the two sides last month.

The Reds scored an injury time winner against the Magpies which sparked wild scenes amongst the home dugout and led to a bottle being thrown from the visitors dugout in the direction of Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and Newcastle coach Daniel Hodges both admitted to their behaviour following the clash at Anfield.

Achterberg, who is very popular amongst Reds supporters for his touchline antics, was witnessed holding two fingers up to Eddie Howe and his backroom staff during the incident.

The FA released the following statement earlier today (via talkSPORT):

“Coaches from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC have been banned, fined and warned for breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League game on Wednesday 31 August 2022,” the FA wrote.

“John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges both admitted that their behaviour during the 98th minute was improper, and the Liverpool FC coach also accepted that he used abusive and insulting gestures.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has fined the Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC coaches £7,000 and £6,000 respectively, banned them from the touchline for one fixture, and warned them as to their future conduct.”

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Liverpool youngster pull off wonder save during UEFA Youth League clash with Ajax

When you earn all three points in such dramatic fashion it is always going to lead to emotions spilling over.

Achterberg has so much passion for the game and for the club and although we don’t condone his actions, it’s great to see how much the victory meant to the Dutchman.

The victory was made that bit sweeter due to the painful amount of time wasting that Newcastle carried out in order to hold out for a point.

Nick Pope took as long as he possibly could with his goal kicks and it was hard to keep a count of how many times Joelinton went down with cramp.

In the end, though, it was Liverpool and Carvalho that had the last laugh as we earned a 2-1 victory.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?