Four more Ex-Reds announced as part of Liverpool legends squad to face Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester United’s legends are set to meet once again, following the Old Trafford match-up in May.

The squads for both teams are slowly taking shape and the Reds have announced that four more players will be part of the squad for the game at Anfield this month.

As reported on the club’s website: ‘Luis Garcia, Albert Riera, Stewart Downing and Gregory Vignal are the latest former Reds to join Sir Kenny Dalglish’s squad for the second leg of the Legends of the North showdown next weekend’.

The quartet will be playing alongside the likes of Fabio Aurelio, Jerzy Dudek, Steve McManaman, Martin Skrtel and Momo Sissoko, in a team that will be managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Goals from Mark Gonzalez and Luis Garcia proved vital last time out and the Reds will be hoping to impress at Anfield in the rematch.

The real winners will of course be the charities involved and the brilliant work that takes place by the LFC Foundation will be greatly benefitted by this showpiece event.

One of the best ways to help is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

You can view the confirmation of the four players joining the squad via @LFCFoundation on Twitter:

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 🖊️ Check out the latest players to join our squad for #LegendsOfTheNorth ⚔️ — LFC Foundation (@LFCFoundation) September 15, 2022

