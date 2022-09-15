Liverpool are ‘expected’ to ‘lead the chase’ for Jude Bellingham next summer – report

Liverpool have been repeatedly heavily linked with Jude Bellingham in the past and, following an impressive performance against Manchester City, there has been an apparent update on our interest.

As reported by Mike McGrath for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool are expected to lead the chase for Jude Bellingham next summer in a race that could drag in Europe’s biggest clubs for the Borussia Dortmund teenage midfielder’.

It’s an encouraging report to read and will certainly get our supporters excited, alongside his impressive header at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola was very public in his adoration of the midfielder and so it’s certainly going to be some race for the player this summer.

We will certainly be in the market for a marquee signing and it seems as though FSG will be willing to back Jurgen Klopp, if he does want the England international midfielder in his team.

The problem is that this pursuit is very public, so if we want to sign the 19-year-old then it will take more than just performances on the pitch and we could be priced out of a deal.

It’s great to hear that we are being touted as the leaders in this negotiation so far but with nearly a year to go before any deal is signed – it’s certainly a marathon and not a sprint.

You can view the update on Bellingham via @TeleFootball on Twitter:

Liverpool are leading race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. ⚫🟡➡️🔴 ✍️ @McGrathMike#TelegraphFootball #LFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 15, 2022

