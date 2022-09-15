(Video) Watch new fan angle of wild crowd celebrations after Joel Matip’s late Ajax winner

Joel Matip sent Anfield into crazed celebrations after his late winner against Ajax and now new angles taken from within the Kop have revealed the scenes, from behind the goal.

The video itself actually compiles several angles taken from within the stadium and gives an insight into what it was like to watch the goal from the stands.

This new craze of capturing moments on phones and cameras is not necessarily helpful when trying to create a brilliant and intimidating atmosphere though.

Whether these captured videos are worth that sacrifice is up to you to decide but in this instance, it does at least provide a great watch.

You can watch the video of the new angle of Matip’s goal via VRed Baller on YouTube:

