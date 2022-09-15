(Video) Guardiola declares admiration for ‘exceptional’ Jude Bellingham

Liverpool fans will not be too pleased to see and hear the words uttered by Pep Guardiola, about a certain Jude Bellingham – following the game between the pair last night.

The England international put Borussia Dortmund into the lead on the night with a fine headed goal and the Manchester City boss was full of praise for him, after the match.

The 51-year-old said: “I was impressed two seasons ago when he was 17. Now he’s 19… he was good at 17, imagine now at 19.

“He’s able to follow [Ilkay] Gundogan, Kevin [De Bruyne], win the duels, transitions are fast, to have the sense in the box for the goal he scored.

“So yes, an exceptional player. I think everybody knows it, not because the manager of Manchester City says it, everybody knows it.”

It’s not the news we wanted to hear and it looks very much like a public declaration of adoration from the Spaniard.

There’s no doubt that the 19-year-old will have plenty of suitors this summer but one team we’d rather not compete with, would be the team from the Etihad.

🗣 "Exceptional player, I think everybody knows it." Pep Guardiola shows his admiration for Jude Bellingham pic.twitter.com/dmjDTKjVFX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2022

