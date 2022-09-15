(Video) Jude Bellingham gets Liverpool fans excited with his goal against Manchester City

It will be no surprise to see Jude Bellingham repeatedly linked with a move to Liverpool over the coming year and his performance against Manchester City was impressive.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder managed to get himself a goal at the Etihad and put his side one goal ahead, on the night.

It wasn’t set to end that way though, with Pep Guardiola’s side coming from behind to win the Champions League clash 2-1.

However, the goal by the Birmingham-born teenager will certainly have got many of our fans excited over the prospect of us signing him this summer.

All we can do for now is watch on from a distance but if he keeps scoring important goals like this, his price tag is only likely to go up.

You can watch the video of Bellingham’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

It's that man, Jude Bellingham! ⚽️ The England midfielder gets his name on the scoresheet to put Dortmund ahead against Man City! ⚫️🟡#UCL pic.twitter.com/2V8INDDwxH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

