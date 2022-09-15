(Video) Klopp can’t help but watch Ajax fans in amazement as they produce spine-tingling rendition of ‘Three Little Birds’

Before kick-off in the Champions League clash against Ajax, their fans produced a very special moment inside Anfield and it caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp.

The travelling Dutch supporters belted out a rendition of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ and it echoed throughout our famous stadium.

Liverpool fans have a proud reputation of producing some of the best atmospheres in European football but that doesn’t mean that we can’t acknowledge when another team does something amazing too – even inside our own ground.

They kept this up throughout the game too and you have to applaud the efforts of those who travelled over from Amsterdam.

You can watch the video of the Ajax fans inside Anfield via @AFCAjax on Twitter:

