(Video) Tyler Morton’s corner helps lead Blackburn to victory over Watford

Tyler Morton looks to be enjoying his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and his 10th appearance, was a successful one for the midfielder.

Playing in central and defensive midfield for the Lancashire club, the 19-year-old took the corner that led to the second goal his side scored against Watford.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit in third place in the Championship, after an impressive start to the campaign.

The Wirral-born academy graduate will hope to continue with this promising season and perhaps even help his loan club find a route to the Premier League.

You can watch Morton’s involvement in the second goal (from 1:30) via Blackburn Rovers Football Club on YouTube:

